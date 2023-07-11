Man arrested after allegedly stealing St. Jude’s donation jar

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the man was identified and charged with theft under $1,000.
Man wanted for allegedly stealing $300 from St. Jude donation jar in Murfreesboro
Man wanted for allegedly stealing $300 from St. Jude donation jar in Murfreesboro
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a donation jar meant to help kids with cancer, according to police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the man was identified and charged with theft under $1,000.

Police have not yet released the man’s name. Police say on June 15, a man went inside Georgetown Wine and Spirit on West Northfield Boulevard and stole a St. Jude donation jar containing $300 off the counter.

Child cancer donation jar containing hundreds of dollars stolen from Murfreesboro liquor store
Man wanted for allegedly stealing $300 from St. Jude donation jar in Murfreesboro

The store’s owner said the store had been collecting for eight months and was planning on sending a check to St. Jude the week the jar was stolen.

It’s unknown if the store or St. Jude’s will get the money back.

