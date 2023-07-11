Man arrested after allegedly stealing St. Jude’s donation jar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a donation jar meant to help kids with cancer, according to police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the man was identified and charged with theft under $1,000.

Police have not yet released the man’s name. Police say on June 15, a man went inside Georgetown Wine and Spirit on West Northfield Boulevard and stole a St. Jude donation jar containing $300 off the counter.

The store’s owner said the store had been collecting for eight months and was planning on sending a check to St. Jude the week the jar was stolen.

It’s unknown if the store or St. Jude’s will get the money back.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.