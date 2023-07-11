Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrest a suspect after a long standoff situation at an apartment complex near the Nashville International Airport on Monday night.

Police said a person with outstanding federal warrants was in his car at the Parliament Place Apartments on Glastonbury Road.

Police said the suspect threatened to fire at law enforcement, so additional resources were brought to the scene.

The standoff ended just before 9 p.m. and police took the suspect away in an ambulance. There is no word on the suspect’s condition.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

