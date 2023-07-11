Hackers targeting Tennessee SNAP EBT cardholders, DHS confirms

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families across the U.S. are becoming victims of EBT scams, losing their benefits in a matter of moments. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) has confirmed reports are under investigation in Tennessee.

One Memphis man lost all his SNAP benefits after just a simple swipe at his local grocery store.

“Once you swipe your card, put your pin in, somebody somewhere miles away can access your information,” said Roosevelt Moss.

Moss became a victim of the scam after he and his niece bought groceries at their local Walmart.

Just moments after his purchase...

“My card [was] used in Houston, New York, and then in Dallas, but I never left Bartlett,” Moss said.

$300 dollars, gone.

Moss didn’t even know the money was missing until he went to the same store just days later.

That’s when he realized that he would have to find another way to put food on his table.

“Food stamps are supposed to help you make it through the month. So basically, last month, I had to end up borrowing, and scrap and buy, even started a little garden in the back so that I could be able to have the sufficient nutrients throughout the month that I usually have.”

Even while he grows things in his garden, Moss says he is unsure of what will come of the missing money.

“I don’t know if I will get reimbursed for that. Basically, it was just like a month that I, you know, just have to put behind me.” He said.

Tennessee DHS released the following statement:

“People who get food stamps, those are unfortunate families, so you’re not taking from somebody that’s able to go back and replenish,” Moss said.

Tennessee DHS says if your EBT card has been compromised, call the customer service line at 1-888-997-9444.

