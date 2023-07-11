Franklin man accused of drugging, raping kids was not registered soccer coach


WSMV4's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) says Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, was never registered as coach with them. In fact, the only record they have of him was from 20 years ago when he registered to be a referee.

To be a registered soccer coach with TSSA, people must have a background check done. The next step cracks down on sexual predators, which Campos never completed.

Hans Hobson, TSSA CEO, found out Sunday Campos was arrested for drugging and raping kids. Hobson said he’d never heard Campos’ name before and said Campos is not a registered coach.

“I think in my mind the reason he has probably avoided registering with us is because of the things we have in place,” said Hobson.

To be a registered coach, people must complete a background check and get their certification through the U.S. Center for SafeSport. That training teaches coaches how to crack down on sexual predators and is a paid federal requirement.

“One of the biggest knocks we get for soccer in the United State is it’s so expensive,” said Hobson. “But I would also go back and say soccer is safe because we do put a little more money into it.”

He said Campos did register in 2000 as a referee, but back then the requirements were not as strict.

“Basically, he passed a background check,” Hobson said. “At that point in time there was no SafeSports certification. So, even the community of referees around him couldn’t have the knowledge to think ‘is this referee someone we need to be careful of?’”

He said to bypass the state registration he may have started his own league.

“If you have to go through a background check every single year and you have to go through SafeSport certification it becomes difficult,” Hobson added.

He said parents should look for clubs listed on their website to see if they are registered with the TSSA. If they aren’t, parents should make sure they talk with the clubs’ leaders.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Shooting in East Nashville
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband at East Nashville home, police say
Soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged, raped kids
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina

Latest News

Vandals busted the window to the sanctuary of Glendale United Methodist Church on Saturday.
Vandals break glass to Nashville church sanctuary
Employees at Marco's Pizza in Franklin helped police catch a man who was drugging and raping...
Pizza shop employee helps Franklin Police make disturbing child sexual abuse discovery
How to check a coach's background
How to check a coach's background
Soccer coach arrested for drugging, raping kids