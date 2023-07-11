First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return to the Mid-State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Hotter & more humid weather will develop over the next couple of days. Showers and storms return by Thursday.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and pleasant weather will continue through this afternoon. Humidity will remain moderate. Count on highs in the 80s for most. Nashville’s expected to hit 91 degrees, however.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant. It’ won’t turn quite as cool as last night. We’ll have lows in the 60s by sunrise.

A few more fair weather clouds are likely Wednesday. Humidity and heat will build slightly compared with today. Nashville’s high -- 93.

A few showers and/or storms may make a run at the Mid State late tomorrow night from the north.

Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s on Wednesday. (wsmv)

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Scattered showers and storms are expected from Thursday through Monday of next week. It’ll be much more humid than it’s been lately. Highs each afternoon will be in the 80s and lowermost 90s.

Any storms that develop could contain brief gusty damaging wind. However, the severe chance in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will remain rather low.

