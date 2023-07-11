First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, rain returns soon

More sunshine is expected across the Mid State this afternoon, and it will be a slightly warmer day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We will also notice a slight uptick in the humidity, but it still won’t be over-oppressive. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The heat will continue to build on Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s for the afternoon. Wednesday will noticeably get much more humid throughout the day. More clouds will mix in during the afternoon, but the day is looking dry.

Unsettled weather will return overnight Wednesday and continue to build in through the weekend once again.

Off and on rounds of scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday with temperatures near the low 90s.

That off-and-on pattern of rain should continue through our weekend with temperatures also hanging out around 90. It is not plan-cancelling weather, but you should keep up with the forecast right here on WSMV 4.

Showers and storms look to continue into early next week.

