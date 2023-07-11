Firefighters save Columbia man’s life after insect sting sends him into cardiac arrest

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Columbia man was saved by the Maury County Fire Department after going into cardiac arrest when an insect stung him.

On Sunday, July 9, the man was working in his backyard when all of a sudden he was stung by an insect.

The man had a severe allergic reaction in response to being stung which caused him to go into cardiac arrest, Maury Co. Fire said. When relatives and neighbors found him, they immediately called 911 and first responders were quickly at the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders immediately began providing CPR and other life-saving measures. The man was eventually revived and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Maury Co. Fire said that without the life-saving actions of the firefighters and EMS personnel on the scene, the man probably wouldn’t be alive.

“We recognize all involved in this incident for their incredible work, training, and actions. We are praying for a quick recovery for this individual,” said the Maury County Fire Department in a Facebook post.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Maury County Fire Department Firefighters Save a Man Having Severe Allergic Reaction On... Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

