Firefighters save Columbia man’s life after insect sting sends him into cardiac arrest

The Maury County Fire Department said that without the life-saving actions of emergency personnel, the man probably wouldn’t be alive.
Ambulance graphic
Ambulance graphic(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Columbia man was saved by the Maury County Fire Department after going into cardiac arrest when an insect stung him.

On Sunday, July 9, the man was working in his backyard when all of a sudden he was stung by an insect.

The man had a severe allergic reaction in response to being stung which caused him to go into cardiac arrest, Maury Co. Fire said. When relatives and neighbors found him, they immediately called 911 and first responders were quickly at the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders immediately began providing CPR and other life-saving measures. The man was eventually revived and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Maury Co. Fire said that without the life-saving actions of the firefighters and EMS personnel on the scene, the man probably wouldn’t be alive.

“We recognize all involved in this incident for their incredible work, training, and actions. We are praying for a quick recovery for this individual,” said the Maury County Fire Department in a Facebook post.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Maury County Fire Department Firefighters Save a Man Having Severe Allergic Reaction On...

Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged, raped kids
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Capt. Ron Hobson
Officer charged after ‘choke slam’ assault at Bridgestone Arena, police say
A toddler was found walking in the street on Sunday afternoon.
Mother arrested after toddler found lost in East Nashville neighborhood

Latest News

Cheatham County School District
Cheatham County School District implements new safety measure ahead of 2023-24 school year
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Beyhive beware when looking for last minute tickets to Beyonce’s concert in Nashville
Masterplan to be released for new Antioch community hub
Masterplan to be released for new Antioch community hub
Victims named in murder-suicide