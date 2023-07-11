‘Fake money’ being used in Lebanon, police searching for suspect
“The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information concerning the use of fake movie money to fraudulently make purchases.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon police are searching for a suspect that may be using “fake movie money” to make fraudulent purchases around the city.
Police released a picture of a suspect believed to be using the “fake movie money” around Lebanon.
