‘Fake money’ being used in Lebanon, police searching for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon police are searching for a suspect that may be using “fake movie money” to make fraudulent purchases around the city.

Police released a picture of a suspect believed to be using the “fake movie money” around Lebanon.

“The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information concerning the use of fake movie money to fraudulently make purchases,” LPD said.

(2/2) If you have information concerning the identity of the person(s) responsible for this theft, you are asked to contact Det. Jason Bringhurst at 615-453-4315 or bringhurstj@lebanontn.org — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) July 11, 2023

