‘Fake money’ being used in Lebanon, police searching for suspect

“The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information concerning the use of fake movie money to fraudulently make purchases.”
‘Fake movie money’ being used in Lebanon, police searching for suspect
‘Fake movie money’ being used in Lebanon, police searching for suspect(Lebanon Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon police are searching for a suspect that may be using “fake movie money” to make fraudulent purchases around the city.

Police released a picture of a suspect believed to be using the “fake movie money” around Lebanon.

“The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information concerning the use of fake movie money to fraudulently make purchases,” LPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged, raped kids
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Capt. Ron Hobson
Officer charged after ‘choke slam’ assault at Bridgestone Arena, police say
A toddler was found walking in the street on Sunday afternoon.
Mother arrested after toddler found lost in East Nashville neighborhood

Latest News

What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors
What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors
What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors
Man accused of stealing St. Jude's donation jar
Investigators on scene of murder-suicide in Montgomery County