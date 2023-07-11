Chef Paulette’s Fettuccine al Pomodoro - Fresh Tomatoes with Garlic & Herbs


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
3-4 cups cherry or grape tomatoes

2-3 ripe “slicing” tomatoes

4-5 garlic cloves

1 small onion

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup olive oil

3-4 healthy sprigs fresh basil

3-4 sprigs fresh oregano (or more) or fresh Italian parsley

salt & pepper to taste

1 lb. fresh or dry fettuccine

grated parmesan or pecorino to pass at table

Poke a paring knife into each cherry tomatoes to make a lengthwise slit. Cut the large tomatoes in 1-2-inch chunks. Peel and slice the garlic thinly. Peel and cut onion into dice.

Heat about 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large saute/frying pan. Add tomatoes, garlic, and onion. Cook on a lively heat. Season with salt & pepper. After a couple of minutes, press down cherry tomatoes with a wooden spoon. When it looks a bit softened, add the wine. Rip about half of the herbs and add to sauce. Sauce should cook about 10 minutes, the time it takes to boil dry pasta — but note that fresh pasta only takes 3 minutes.

Put a pasta pot of water on to heat. When boiling add pasta. When pasta is done add it to the pan with sauce. Toss using tongs to coat pasta. Add a few spoonfuls of pasta water. Add some more olive oil to get it to “glisten” …about 2 tablespoons. After a minute or two, transfer pasta and sauce to a serving bowl. Add the rest of the herbs, either tearing them, or leaving them whole. Serve with grated cheese.

Fresh Fettuccine

For the Fettuccine:

2 cups All-Purpose flour

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon olive oil

Make the dough: Whisk together the flour and salt in a large bowl, and shape into a mound. Create a “well” in the mound. Add the oil to the egg, then add each egg mixture to each well in the flour. Using a fork slowly mix the flour into the egg, until the dough comes together and most or all the flour is mixed in. Gather dough and knead on a lightly floured surface. Knead each until smooth, shape each into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest for 30 minutes.

Make the fettuccine: Cut the dough into quarters. Work with one quarter at a time, keeping the rest of the dough covered in plastic. Flatten the dough. Set the pasta machine at the widest setting, usually #1 setting. Pass the dough through the machine. Fold it in 3 and pass through #1 again. Then roll dough through advancing the numbers one by one until you reach about 2 numbers before the last—usually 5 or 6. Cut the stretched dough into 2 or 3 lengths, depending on how long you want the fettuccine to be. Pass each length through the fettuccine cutters on the machine (alternatively: gently fold each length into 2 or 3 folds. Cut into 1/4-inch strips and shake out pieces). Toss pieces with flour and let rest on a sheet pan dusted with flour. Repeat with rest of dough.

