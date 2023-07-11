Cheatham County School District implements new safety measure ahead of 2023-24 school year

The new safety measure will include students locking their items away each morning.
Cheatham County School District
Cheatham County School District(Cheatham County School District)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County School District (CCSD) announced that for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, all middle and high school students will be required to put their backpacks, lunch boxes and sports bags in their locker each morning.

“These bags will not be carried from room to room throughout the day,” the school district said in a Facebook post.

In addition to locking up their items each morning, students will need to pay to rent a lock. CCSD said that students who qualify for free and reduced meals will not need to pay.

CCSD said they are not only implementing the new locker plan for safety measures but that they have agreed to fund two school resource officer positions.

“This will certainly help to ensure that all of our schools are covered every day,” CCSD said.

