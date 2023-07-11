Beyhive beware when looking for last minute tickets to Beyonce’s concert in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Queen Bey is coming to Nashville on Saturday, July 15 as a part of her Renaissance World Tour.

If you’re trying to get your hands on some last-minute Beyonce tickets, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants you to be careful.

Lorneth Peters, BBB’s vice president of marketing and communications, says tons of people look to social media to buy and sell tickets. Peters adds when you see a post: the first step you need to take is to calm down.

Second, check the authenticity of the ticket. She says to check the venue’s website to make sure the tickets they’re trying to sell actually exist.

Peters says the third thing, ”Always pay with a credit card! Scammers would love for you to go through Venmo and all these different third-party sites but if you pay with a credit card and the ticket is not real you can always reach out to your credit card company.”

If this feels like ‘Deja Vu’ that’s because it is. The BBB reports anytime a major concert comes to town there are consistently people trying to take advantage of fans.

If you fall victim to fake tickets, you can report it to the federal trade commission or to BBB scam tracker.

