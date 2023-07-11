Barbershop involved in lengthy narcotics investigation in Lebanon
Lebanon police served a search warrant at the Ole Town Barbershop on July 6.
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A barbershop was raided last week in Lebanon as part of a narcotics investigation by the Lebanon Police Department.
According to LPD, Special Operation agents served a search warrant at the Ole Town Barbershop on East High Street on July 6 after a months-long investigation into cocaine and methamphetamine sales at the business.
LPD said that charges are pending against the owner of the barbershop.
