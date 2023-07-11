18-wheeler rollover blocks traffic on I-40 in Nashville

There are no report of injuries after the crash.
I-40 crash
I-40 crash(TDOT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 at I-65 West Loop near mile marker 207 that is blocking traffic.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. and officials said that the crash occurred after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate.

All northbound lanes have been closed as crews clear up the crash.

There were no reports of injuries and there is no word yet as to when the crash will be cleared and when the interstate will be reopened.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

