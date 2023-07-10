You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Shooting in East Nashville
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband at East Nashville home, police say
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina
Hit and run suspects
Search continues for hit-and-run suspects in Nashville

Latest News

Acting Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith speaks during a relinquishment of...
Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police on scene of standoff in Antioch
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills
Perry County Jail escaped inmate
Perry County deputies searching for escaped inmate
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Homicide suspect who fled a Northern California hospital is captured a day after his escape