Wanted Smyrna man arrested on 10 vehicle theft warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna man was arrested on ten vehicle burglary warrants Sunday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The warrants were issued for Austin Chapman, 20, following an incident on July 5th. Witnesses said they saw Chapman after several car alarms went off in the 4th Avenue North parking garage.

Police later identified him as the suspect responsible for breaking into several cars in one day.

A witness attempted to stop Chapman, but he fled the scene on foot, dropping his hoodie, a glove, a hat, two keys, and a window-breaking tool as he ran.

Chapman was arrested and charged Friday night with ten counts of motor vehicle burglary, one count of theft, and one vandalism count. He remains in custody on a $52,000 bond.

