Two car thieves arrested after foot pursuit in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Memphis men are in custody after attempting to steal a luxury car near the airport on Saturday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Christopher Chapman and 25-year-old Terrance Newsom drove off with a new Mercedes on Saturday night after it was left idling in front of a hotel on Royal Parkway near Nashville International Airport.

MNPD units tracked the Mercedes to an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike when the men began to drive away. Spike strips were deployed, but Chapman drove onto the curb to avoid them, police reported.

An MNPD helicopter followed the Mercedes into South Nashville as it fled at speeds exceeding 120 mph, eventually pulling into an apartment complex on Old Franklin Road. Both Chapman and Newsom bailed out of the car and ran. After a lengthy foot pursuit, both men were taken into custody.

Chapman is on probation in Shelby County and is charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest and reckless driving. His bond is set at $35,000.

Newsom is charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. He is being held on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.