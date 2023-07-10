Two car thieves arrested after foot pursuit in South Nashville

The men drove off with a new Mercedes that was left idling in front of an airport hotel on Saturday.
The men drove off with a new Mercedes that was left idling in front of a hotel near BNA.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Memphis men are in custody after attempting to steal a luxury car near the airport on Saturday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Christopher Chapman and 25-year-old Terrance Newsom drove off with a new Mercedes on Saturday night after it was left idling in front of a hotel on Royal Parkway near Nashville International Airport.

MNPD units tracked the Mercedes to an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike when the men began to drive away. Spike strips were deployed, but Chapman drove onto the curb to avoid them, police reported.

An MNPD helicopter followed the Mercedes into South Nashville as it fled at speeds exceeding 120 mph, eventually pulling into an apartment complex on Old Franklin Road. Both Chapman and Newsom bailed out of the car and ran. After a lengthy foot pursuit, both men were taken into custody.

Chapman is on probation in Shelby County and is charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest and reckless driving. His bond is set at $35,000.

Newsom is charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. He is being held on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Report: Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: More rain today south of I-40
Hit and run suspects
Metro police searching for suspects in connection to hit-and-run that left one man hospitalized

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Nashville.
One person injured in Edge Hill shooting
Edge Hill shooting investigation
Memphis carjackers arrested in Nashville
Veggie burgers spilled out on the ground while crews clean up.
Two injured after two 18-wheelers crash on I-40 in Putnam County