Tims Ford State Park offers all-terrain wheelchair for hikes

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tims Ford State Park now has a new way for its guests to hike through the park.

The park announced it now has an all-terrain wheelchair that can go on any trail at the park. If you’re interested in using it, you must stop by the park office and sign a liability waiver.

The park is located at 570 Tims Ford Drive in Winchester.

