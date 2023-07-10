Tims Ford State Park offers all-terrain wheelchair for hikes
The wheelchair allows guests to access any trail at the park.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tims Ford State Park now has a new way for its guests to hike through the park.
The park announced it now has an all-terrain wheelchair that can go on any trail at the park. If you’re interested in using it, you must stop by the park office and sign a liability waiver.
The park is located at 570 Tims Ford Drive in Winchester.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.