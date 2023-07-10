Taylor Swift makes TV debut on WSMV4

In the video above, meet Taylor Swift before “The Eras Tour” and fame.
Did you know Taylor Swift made her television debut on WSMV 4?
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know Taylor Swift made her television debut on WSMV 4?

WSMV’s Terry Bulger interviewed Swift when she was in high school at Hendersonville High School in 2005. In the video above, meet Taylor Swift before “The Eras Tour,” multiple albums and fame.

Bulger’s story about Swift includes “hair talk” at the lunch table, an early performance of “Tear Drops on My Guitar,” and her goals for the future.

