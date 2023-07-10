Taylor Swift makes TV debut on WSMV4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know Taylor Swift made her television debut on WSMV 4?

WSMV’s Terry Bulger interviewed Swift when she was in high school at Hendersonville High School in 2005. In the video above, meet Taylor Swift before “The Eras Tour,” multiple albums and fame.

Bulger’s story about Swift includes “hair talk” at the lunch table, an early performance of “Tear Drops on My Guitar,” and her goals for the future.

