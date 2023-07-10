Search continues for hit-and-run suspects in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic Unit Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they are searching for a hit-and-run driver as well as two other occupants of a stolen 2011 Subaru Legacy that critically injured a man on Elm Hill Pike Wednesday.

MNPD reported the Suburu crashed into a Nissan pickup truck as it turned onto Elm Hill Pike from Appleton Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver of the pickup truck, 45-year-old David Dodds, was critically injured in the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The suspected driver and two people believed to be the occupants of the stolen car were spotted on surveillance photos. They reportedly ran from the scene and one of them appeared to be carrying a gun. Police said another gun was recovered from the stolen Suburu.

Anyone with information on those involved in this hit-and-run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.