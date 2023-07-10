Perry County deputies searching for escaped inmate

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate from the Perry County Jail.

The sheriff with Perry County said that two people escaped. Officers were able to arrest one, but they are still searching for James Hinson.

Hinson was last seen wearing orange pants and a light gray shirt, according to the Perry County Sheriff.

Hinson was allegedly arrested on non-violent crimes and was put in jail on theft and burglary charges.

