Perry County deputies arrest escaped inmate

The sheriff with Perry County said that two people escaped. Officers were able to arrest both.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested an escaped inmate from the Perry County Jail.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said that two people escaped. Officers were able to arrest both after searching extensively.

James Hinson was found on Tuesday. Three officers were patrolling the Buffalo River when they noticed Hinson in a Kayak he allegedly stole along with food and a towel wrapped around his head.

Deputies arrested Hinson once he left the kayak.

Hinson was arrested on non-violent crimes and was put in jail on theft and burglary charges.

