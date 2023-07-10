One person injured in Edge Hill shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting in the Edge Hill area sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police at the scene, the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Horton Avenue, and officers arrived to find a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for surgery but is expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

