One person dead after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and one person is in custody after a fatal shooting in East Nashville.

Metro Police received a call about the shooting around 5:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers on the scene said a male victim died from a gunshot wound and that a female is detained.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

