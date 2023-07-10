One person dead after shooting in East Nashville
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and one person is in custody after a fatal shooting in East Nashville.
Metro Police received a call about the shooting around 5:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue.
Officers on the scene said a male victim died from a gunshot wound and that a female is detained.
Police believe it was an isolated incident.
