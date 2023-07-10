One person dead after shooting in East Nashville

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and one person is in custody after a fatal shooting in East Nashville.

Metro Police received a call about the shooting around 5:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers on the scene said a male victim died from a gunshot wound and that a female is detained.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible

