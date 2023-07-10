One hospitalized after shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in South Nashville.

On Monday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Rose Street.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt and has non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police said this was a targeted shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.