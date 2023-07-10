One hospitalized after shooting in South Nashville
Police said the victim did not cooperate when it came to giving information about a suspect.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in South Nashville.
On Monday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Rose Street.
When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt and has non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
Police said this was a targeted shooting.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.