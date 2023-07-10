One dead after trench collapse in Knox Co., Rural Metro officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died after a trench collapse on Monday, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Officials with Rural Metro said crews responded to the trench collapse in South Knox County at around 12:30 p.m.

Workers were installing a waterline along Berry Road and told law enforcement that the worker was originally completely covered in dirt. When workers tried to get him uncovered, the dirt continued to fall in.

Bagwell said workers told him that the man was dead, which they were able to confirm.

Fire officials said that the victim was 10 feet down in the trench when it collapsed putting in what appeared to be a sewer line. Rural Metro officials said that the worker was freed at around 6:30 p.m.

“Tough, hot day for our responders and not the outcome we ever want,” Bagwell said.

OSHA rules say that trenches 5 feet deep or greater require a protective system like a trench box unless the excavation is made entirely in stable rock. Fire officials with Rural Metro said they have not seen a trench box at the scene of the collapse on Berry Road.

WVLT News reached out to OSHA officials to confirm. They said that they were investigating and could not share additional details until the investigation was complete.

