Officer charged after ‘choke slam’ assault at Bridgestone Arena, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Dickson Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he “choke slammed” a man Saturday at the Kid Rock concert at Bridgestone Arena, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Capt. Ron Hobson, a 20-year-old veteran of the Dickson Police Department, was placed on administrative leave pending the resolution of MNPD’s investigation, according to Dickson city officials. Hobson is part of the department’s criminal investigations and narcotics division.

On Saturday, police responded to an aggravated assault at Bridgestone Arena, according to an arrest report. A witness told police Hobson was asked several times by concert goers to stop standing and obstructing their view.

The witness said he later saw Hobson grab the victim around the neck and “choke slam” him down a set of stairs, according to the report.

The victim’s head hit concrete, a witness said. Several other witnesses corroborated these claims, according to the report.

Hobson was booked into Metro jail late Saturday night. He has since been released on bond.

Dickson officials would not comment further.

