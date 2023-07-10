Nashville lottery player wins $100K in Powerball drawing

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing.
PHOTO: Powerball Lottery tickets, Photo Date: 11/8/2022
PHOTO: Powerball Lottery tickets, Photo Date: 11/8/2022(Source: MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the Powerball jackpot continues to balloon after no winning ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing, two Tennessee lottery players are feeling really lucky after winning big on Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, one lottery player in Nashville and Clinton matched four out of five white balls, plus the red Powerball, to win the base prize of $50,000. The Nashville player added the “Power Play” feature for an extra dollar and because the Power Play number was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:

– $100,000: Little Barn Market, 3039 Brick Church Pike in Nashville

– $50,000: Git n Go Market, 2254 Andersonville Hwy. in Clinton

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing on Monday night.

