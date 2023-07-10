Mother arrested after toddler found lost in East Nashville neighborhood

Residents told police the 3-year-old girl was walking in the street and calling for her mother.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged after her young daughter was found wandering around in their neighborhood, looking for her on Sunday in East Nashville.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to 318 Duke Street on Sunday afternoon in East Nashville after neighbors found a 3-year-old girl walking in the street and calling for her mother. When asked where she lived, the little girl led them to her home and the door was wide open with no one inside.

While the officers were attempting to locate an adult inside the home, a phone that the child was carrying began to ring, the report states. The call was coming from the child’s uncle, who told officers he was heading to the house with his wife, who often looks after the child while her mother is at work.

Shortly after, the child’s mother, 26-year-old Victoria Miranda, returned home and told officers she had left the child asleep while she went to pick up her roommate, who lived “just five minutes up the road,” according to the police report. The officers noted they had been at the scene for well over an hour.

Miranda did not appear to be concerned that her daughter was found walking outside and explained that she had never been able to open the door before, according to the report. The Department of Children’s Services was notified, and Miranda gave verbal permission for the child to leave with the aunt and uncle.

Miranda was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. She was released a few hours later.

