Metro Police on scene of standoff at apartment complex in Nashville


Standoff in Antioch
Standoff in Antioch(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a standoff situation at an apartment complex near the Nashville International Airport.

Police said a person with outstanding federal warrants is immobilized in his car at the at the Parliament Place Apartments.

Police said he has threatened to have a shootout with law enforcement.

Metro Police said additional resources are in route to the scene.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

