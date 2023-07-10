Metro Police on scene of standoff at apartment complex in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a standoff situation at an apartment complex near the Nashville International Airport.

Police said a person with outstanding federal warrants is immobilized in his car at the at the Parliament Place Apartments.

Police said he has threatened to have a shootout with law enforcement.

Metro Police said additional resources are in route to the scene.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

