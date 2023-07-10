Metro Police on scene of standoff in Antioch


Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a standoff situation at an apartment complex in Antioch.

Police said a person with outstanding federal warrants is immobilized in his car at the at the Glastonbury Apartments.

Police said he has threatened to have a shootout with law enforcement.

Metro Police said additional resources are in route to the scene.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Shooting in East Nashville
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband at East Nashville home, police say
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina
Hit and run suspects
Search continues for hit-and-run suspects in Nashville

Latest News

Perry County Jail escaped inmate
Perry County deputies searching for escaped inmate
Shooting in South Nashville
One hospitalized after shooting in South Nashville
Throwback Thursday: Taylor Swift's first TV debut
Taylor Swift makes TV debut on WSMV4
A woman claims her dog Joey was shot and killed by a marble gun.
Dog shot, killed by marble gun, owner says