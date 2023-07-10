Man found after firing gun at home, killing family dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they had located a young man who went missing after firing a gun inside his home on Thursday and killed a family pet.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Hunter Johnson who they believed to have a medical condition that would make it difficult for him to find his own way home.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department also issued an alert for Johnson, adding that he fired shots into his home in South Nashville and killed a family pet. Police received a phone call about the shots around 9:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Little Gem Drive.

According to the arrest report, Johnson intentionally fired a shotgun inside the home and destroyed drywall, a television, a ceiling fan, and multiple windows. The report states that Johnson also shot and killed the family dog. Johnson then reportedly fled into a wooded area after the shooting. One witness reported seeing him walk away from the home “holding a long gun.”

The TBI reported that Johnson had been found in Nashville just after 8 a.m. on Friday. MNPD said Johnson was found unarmed and was treated for injuries and underwent an evaluation.

How Johnson had access to a firearm is unknown.

UPDATE: Hunter Johnson, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert, has been found safe in Nashville.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/le8LLheSRO — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.