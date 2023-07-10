Healthcare company in Nashville reports security breach
Patient names, zip codes and emails were among the information released to an unauthorized party.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - HCA Healthcare reported a data security incident in which important patient information was unintentionally released.
The Nashville-based healthcare company announced on Monday they were recently made aware of a security breach. A list with information such as patient names, zip codes, and emails was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum, according to the company.
HCA Healthcare said the following information was released:
- Patient names, city, state, and zip code
- Patient emails, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and gender
- Patient service dates, locations, and next appointment dates
HCA Healthcare said it’s important to note that the following information was not released as part of the security breach:
- Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition
- Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers
- Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers.
The company said the incident has not disrupted any care or services provided to patients and communities, and not all patients were affected. They said they will contact all patients impacted to provide additional information and support.
The breach has been reported to police.
