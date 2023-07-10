Healthcare company in Nashville reports security breach

Patient names, zip codes and emails were among the information released to an unauthorized party.
Security breach (generic)
Security breach (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - HCA Healthcare reported a data security incident in which important patient information was unintentionally released.

The Nashville-based healthcare company announced on Monday they were recently made aware of a security breach. A list with information such as patient names, zip codes, and emails was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum, according to the company.

HCA Healthcare said the following information was released:

  • Patient names, city, state, and zip code
  • Patient emails, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and gender
  • Patient service dates, locations, and next appointment dates

HCA Healthcare said it’s important to note that the following information was not released as part of the security breach:

  • Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition
  • Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers
  • Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers.

The company said the incident has not disrupted any care or services provided to patients and communities, and not all patients were affected. They said they will contact all patients impacted to provide additional information and support.

The breach has been reported to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Report: Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: More rain today south of I-40
Hit and run suspects
Search continues for hit-and-run suspects in Nashville

Latest News

A driver survived a rollover crash in Robertson County late Saturday night.
Driver survives rollover crash in Robertson Co.
Driver survives rollover crash in Greenbrier, TN
wsmv catch up quick
Catch Up Quick
Soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged and raped kids