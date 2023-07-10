Healthcare company in Nashville reports security breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - HCA Healthcare reported a data security incident in which important patient information was unintentionally released.

The Nashville-based healthcare company announced on Monday they were recently made aware of a security breach. A list with information such as patient names, zip codes, and emails was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum, according to the company.

HCA Healthcare said the following information was released:

Patient names, city, state, and zip code

Patient emails, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and gender

Patient service dates, locations, and next appointment dates

HCA Healthcare said it’s important to note that the following information was not released as part of the security breach:

Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition

Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers

Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s licenses, or social security numbers.

The company said the incident has not disrupted any care or services provided to patients and communities, and not all patients were affected. They said they will contact all patients impacted to provide additional information and support.

The breach has been reported to police.

