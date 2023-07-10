Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged and raped kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to find kids who were drugged and raped by a popular soccer coach. 63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos is being held for rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor, but there could be more charges.

It comes after police were contacted by staff at a local restaurant. They said Campos left his cell phone behind, and staff looked at it to try and get it back to the owner. Police said employees found dozens of videos showing unconscious kids being raped.

“I’ve seen him, he used to play here,” said a man when he saw Campos’ mug shot at a soccer tournament off Glass Lane in Franklin on Sunday. “I remember when we were little, he used to invite us, but we never went and played with him.”

Franklin Police said detectives found hundreds of videos and photos on Campos’ phone showing him raping at least ten unconscious boys between nine and 17 years old.

Campos has lived in Franklin for 20 years in the Hill Estates area and more recently off Glass Lane.

Neighbors tell WSMV4 Campos lived in a white house in between Liberty Elementary School and Freedom Intermediate School. Those schools are across from the soccer fields.

Franklin Police said Campos was a regular at school playgrounds where he approached kids and recruited them to his soccer team. After gaining their trust, he invited them to his home where he drugged and raped them.

“He didn’t like him to be here at all because he wasn’t feeling comfortable,” said a translator for Wilmer Blanco who runs the Friendship Soccer League at the soccer fields off Glass Lane.

Blanco said Campos used to play for a short time on the league but wasn’t kind to teammates and referees. He now feels for the victims’ families.

“He said it’s going to be a bit difficult for those families to come up,” said the translator for Blanco. “He just wants them to get close with their parents and make sure their parents know what they are doing.”

Detectives are working with local schools to identify more victims. They know of two victims, but police say the children in the videos were such an unconscious state, they may not know they are victims.

If you or your child have been associated with Campos through the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, Franklin Police want to hear from you at (615) 794-2513.

