First Alert Forecast: Sunny & dry start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunny & less humid weather will stick around through Tuesday.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and less humid than the last couple of weeks. Rain is not expected, so we’ll have a chance to dry out some. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.

It'll be a hot day in Nashville

Patchy fog will form late tonight. It’ll be comfortably cool in the morning, in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Tuesday will be much like today, although a little bit hotter during the afternoon. Nashville’s high on Tuesday will be 92 degrees. Humidity will remain in check.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Wednesday will turn much more humid as the temperature continues to climb further. We’ll have a high in the mid 90s. The heat index will approach 100 degrees for some, mainly over western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee.

Wednesday night could bring a batch of showers and storms from the north. Be prepared for that. Those that make their way southward into Middle Tennessee could be strong with gusty wind and/or small hail.

Multiple waves of rain and storms will affect the Mid State Thursday through this coming weekend. There will be plenty of dry times, too. Where rain doesn’t fall for much of the daylight hours, it’ll turn tremendously hot and be quite humid. The heat index in those cases will approach 100 degrees.

