First Alert Forecast: Big Time Heat Returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunny & less humid weather through Tuesday. Off and on showers and storms return Tuesday through the rest of the week.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

This evening clear and pleasant. Patchy fog will form late tonight. It’ll be comfortably cool in the morning, in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Tuesday will be much like today, although a little bit hotter during the afternoon. Nashville’s high on Tuesday will be 92 degrees. Humidity will stay relatively low.

WEDNESDAY CHANGE:

Wednesday will turn much more humid as the temperature continues to climb higher. The high will be in the mid-90s. The heat index will approach 100 degrees for some, mainly over western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee.

Wednesday night could bring a batch of showers and storms from the north. Those that make their way southward into Middle Tennessee could be strong with gusty wind and/or small hail.

Tuesday all the way through next weekend will feature highs in the lower to middle 90s in many areas. (wsmv)

POSSIBLE RAIN THURSDAY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Multiple waves of rain and storms will affect the Mid State Thursday through this coming weekend. There will be plenty of dry times, too. Where rain doesn’t fall for much of the daylight hours, it’ll turn tremendously hot and be quite humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. The heat index in those cases will approach 100 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday, more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high near 90.

