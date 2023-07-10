Driver wanted for questioning in fisherman’s murder investigation

“The driver is wanted for questioning as they may have seen something,” police said.
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.
A man was shot while fishing with friends and family at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville homicide detectives are hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle in their continued investigation into a July 1 fatal shooting.

The driver of the silver vehicle pictured below is wanted for questioning in the death of 29-year-old Fredy Adelso Batz Che on Burnett Road near the Old Hickory Lake beach access, police said.

“The driver is wanted for questioning as they may have seen something with the vehicle being in the immediate area,” police said in a media release.

Batz Che, of Guatemala, was with family and friends at the lake when he was shot in the back of his neck, police said. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died days later.

Anyone with information on the silver vehicle or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police are looking for the driver of this car.
Police are looking for the driver of this car.(MNPD)

