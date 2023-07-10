Dog shot, killed by marble gun, owner says

CHAPMANSBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman claims her longtime family dog was shot and killed by a marble gun in early June.

Becky Hall-Ingle said she was driving down Thomasville Road, heading toward Poplar Ridge Road, when a white, newer pickup truck veered into her lane and shot a marble into her open window. The “malicious act,” Hall-Ingle said, killed her dog, Joey.

“I want whoever did this to know Joey was way more than (just a dog),” she said. “Joey has been there for me when I have lost family and friends for 10 years. Joey was the first and last one I spoke to every day.”

Hall-Ingle wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“I don’t feel in my heart it was intentional. They need to own up to it and not do it again,” she said. “My heart is broken. I’m lost without my lil buddy.”

