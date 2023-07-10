‘Disgusting, disturbing’: More victims come forward after reports of coach’s alleged rapes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department on Sunday released disturbing details regarding the arrest of a popular soccer coach accused of drugging and raping at least 10 children.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recorded himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 over the course of 20 years, according to the Franklin Police Department. Campos is charged with child rape and sexually exploiting a minor.

And the police department is still near the beginning of its investigation, noting more victims and charges are possible. Lt. Charlie Warner said Monday more of Campos’ alleged victims are coming forward and expressing relief now that their abuser is behind bars.

“What we’re hearing from victims is ‘thank God,’” Warner said. “Thank God that you guys got him. We wanted to talk to you before. We were afraid, (but) knowing that this man is in custody has given victims the power to actually come forward.”

Police are also thankful for the employees at Marco’s Pizza, who broke an abuse case open on a man who wasn’t known to law enforcement, Warner said. An employee at the restaurant spotted Campos’ phone after the soccer coach left it behind. The employee, in an effort to find identifying information about the phone’s owner, found disturbing images of Campos allegedly raping young boys.

“We could not have done this without the restaurant worker. That restaurant worker made all of this happen, “Warner said. “That was a huge win for us. This is not someone who is on our radar. This is not someone that we’ve been watching. The fact is that, without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today, and thank God we are where we are today … If we weren’t able to make the quick progress that we made in this investigation, it would be business as usual for him. Business as usual for him is disgusting and disturbing.”

The images allegedly found on Campos’ phone are unimaginable, Warner said. Some victims might not even remember the abuse, he said.

“They were so drugged,” he said. “They were in such an unconscious state in some of these videos that they were actually comatose. So much so that some of the victims might not even realize that they’re victims.”

How Campos was able to drug the kids is still unknown to investigators, but it’s believed to be a strong combination of drugs that allowed Campos to prey on young men.

“It’s a variety of drugs that he was using: some sleeping pills, some prescription pills – a big variety of different things,” Warner said. “But he knew how to use and mix those drugs to make them completely unconscious to the point where some of the victims were actually surprised to find out that they are victims.

“These are trusting children who were drugged by their soccer coach, so he can rape them. That is unfathomable to anyone who hears the story.”

Warner said police believe Campos targeted kids who didn’t come from strong financial backgrounds. He said he picked a “certain kind of victim,” who he thought he would have the highest degree of success molesting or raping, Warner said.

Warner said he hopes parents will question their kids if they have come in contact with Campos to ask whether they, too, are a victim.

“This case shattered a lot of people over a long period of time, and we’re not going to stop until we find out who they are and provide them every resource we possibly can. There are people out there that are going to say, ‘well my child was never alone with him, so it’s probably okay,’” Warner said. “You don’t know what you don’t know. If you were in this guy’s life at some point for any reason, we’d love to hear from you. We’d rather hear from 100 people who were not victims in order to hear from one who was.”

Anyone with children associated with Campos is urged to contact FPD by calling (615) 794-2513 or emailing this address.

