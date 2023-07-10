Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday with free Slurpees

FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating...
FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.(7-Eleven Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday just got sweeter by offering customers free Slurpee drinks to celebrate.

According to a news release, everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores Tuesday at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.

If you were born July 11, the convenience retailer has just the festive merch for you.

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks, but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” 7-Eleven Executive Vice President Marissa Jarratt said.

From T-shirts letting people know you’re a 7-Eleven birthday twin to custom wrapping paper, there’s something for anyone who wants to be part of the stores’ special day.

“From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year,” Jarratt said.

New and existing fuel rewards members can also receive an additional 11 cents off each gallon purchased on July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Shooting in East Nashville
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband at East Nashville home, police say
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina
Hit and run suspects
Search continues for hit-and-run suspects in Nashville

Latest News

Cole Allen died by suicide in October 2021 – his parents are using their grief to battle the...
Listening to America: Suicide
Listening to America: Suicide
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured
Acting Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith speaks during a relinquishment of...
Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years