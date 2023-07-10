Boy Scout dies in boating accident on lake while at camp

A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp,...
A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp, authorities said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT
GILMANTON, N.H. (AP) - A Boy Scout has died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp, authorities said.

First responders received a 911 call about a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton on Friday afternoon, reporting that a young child was injured while on a boat. The young male, who was part of a group of campers at the Boy Scouts camp, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said.

No other details were released.

A Scouts’ representative confirmed to WMUR-TV that the boy was from Lexington, Massachusetts.

“We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout ... following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton,” the Boy Scouts of America Daniel Webster Council in New Hampshire said in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout’s family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Family members released a statement Sunday afternoon that identified the boy as 11-year-old Keoni Hubbard. He would have celebrated his 12th birthday later this month, according to WMUR-TV.

“Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni. Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni’s spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him. Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others. Our family appreciates the support of the community and respectfully asks that you respect our privacy as we mourn the unimaginable loss of our beloved Keoni,” the statement read.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

