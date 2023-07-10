20-year anniversary vigil held for two Mount Juliet Police officers killed on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, June 9, marked two decades since the deaths of Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Dep. John Musice with the Mount Juliet Police Department.

The two died in the line of duty around 9 a.m. 20 years ago.

Mundy and Musice were trying to stop a suspect who drove to Mount Juliet from Knoxville. They deployed spike strips, then the suspect saw them and directed her car at them.

Unfortunately, the officers couldn’t run faster than the speeding car and were both killed on Interstate 40 in Mount Juliet.

The Mount Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will honor their sacrifice at a Blue Candlelight Vigil at the Charlie Daniels Park community center gym at 8:45 p.m. The memorial event will consist of prayer, remembrance and honor.

