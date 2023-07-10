20-year anniversary vigil held for two Mount Juliet Police officers killed on I-40

The Mount Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will honor their sacrifice at a Blue Candlelight Vigil.
20-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Dep. John Musice
20-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Dep. John Musice(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, June 9, marked two decades since the deaths of Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Dep. John Musice with the Mount Juliet Police Department.

The two died in the line of duty around 9 a.m. 20 years ago.

Mundy and Musice were trying to stop a suspect who drove to Mount Juliet from Knoxville. They deployed spike strips, then the suspect saw them and directed her car at them.

Unfortunately, the officers couldn’t run faster than the speeding car and were both killed on Interstate 40 in Mount Juliet.

The Mount Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will honor their sacrifice at a Blue Candlelight Vigil at the Charlie Daniels Park community center gym at 8:45 p.m. The memorial event will consist of prayer, remembrance and honor.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide at fast-food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Police investigate self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible

Latest News

After an unsettled weekend, a sunny day is finally in the forecast to start the week.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Very Soon
Shooting in East Nashville
One person dead after shooting in East Nashville
Veggie burgers spilled out on the ground while crews clean up.
Two injured after two 18-wheelers crash on I-40 in Putnam County
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Report: Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident