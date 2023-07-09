Two injured after two 18-wheelers crash on I-40 in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two drivers had minor injuries after a crash between two 18-wheelers in Putnam County.

On Sunday morning, around 7:15, the Putnam County Fire Department (PCFD) was called to Interstate 40 at the 268 eastbound on ramp after a crash between two 18-wheelers.

When PCFD arrived, they determined there was a mineral oil leaking from transformers being hauled on one of the trailers and veggie burgers spilled out on the road from the other.

The driver of one semi needed to be extricated from the crash due to not being able to get out.

Both drivers only had minor injuries and only one was taken to a local hospital.

PCFD crews remained on the scene for seven hours helping with the hazardous materials and removal of the semis.

