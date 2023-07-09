Two injured after two 18-wheelers crash on I-40 in Putnam County

The two injured only had minor injuries, according to officials.
Veggie burgers spilled out on the ground while crews clean up.
Veggie burgers spilled out on the ground while crews clean up.(Putnam County Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two drivers had minor injuries after a crash between two 18-wheelers in Putnam County.

On Sunday morning, around 7:15, the Putnam County Fire Department (PCFD) was called to Interstate 40 at the 268 eastbound on ramp after a crash between two 18-wheelers.

When PCFD arrived, they determined there was a mineral oil leaking from transformers being hauled on one of the trailers and veggie burgers spilled out on the road from the other.

The driver of one semi needed to be extricated from the crash due to not being able to get out.

Both drivers only had minor injuries and only one was taken to a local hospital.

PCFD crews remained on the scene for seven hours helping with the hazardous materials and removal of the semis.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide at fast-food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Police investigate self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
Newborn weights over 13 pounds
Murfreesboro mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

Latest News

After an unsettled weekend, a sunny day is finally in the forecast to start the week.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Very Soon
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Report: Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say