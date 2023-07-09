Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped, the Franklin Police Department reported.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soccer coach based in Franklin, Tennessee is accused of drugging and raping children and recording videos of the attacks. Police are working to identify all of the victims.

Para español, haga clic aquí.

Camilo Hurtado Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 over the course of 20 years, according to the Franklin Police Department. Many of the victims were Hispanic, police said.

Only two victims have been identified even though detectives said recordings of the rapes of at least 10 children were found on Campos’ phone.

Detectives with the Franklin Police Department said some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped.

#BREAKING Drugged, raped and recorded. A Franklin soccer coach is accused of carrying out attacks against children and...

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Police hope people who know Campos can help identify the remaining victims.

A restaurant contacted police after finding videos on a phone left behind by a customer. Workers were hoping to find information about the phone’s owner. “What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures,” Franklin Police Department Lt. Charlie Warner said.

Hundreds of videos and pictures, described as disturbing by FPD detectives, were found on Campos’ phone, according to detectives.

Authorities said they were alerted to the images on June 22 and that Campos was arrested on June 23 after authorities spotted his car in a Cool Springs parking lot.

Campos has lived in two different Franklin neighborhoods over the last 20 years: most recently Glass Lane in the downtown area and Hill Estates before that, according to police.

Detectives said he targeted nearby school playgrounds and recruited children to play on his soccer team. Campos is accused of grooming many of the children and then inviting them to his home where he drugged and raped them.

Campos is in custody on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. More charges are expected.

Anyone with children associated with Campos is urged to contact FPD by calling (615) 794-2513 or emailing this address.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
A soccer coach based in Franklin, Tennessee is accused of drugging and raping children and recording videos of the attacks. Police are working to identify all of the victims.

News

A driver survived a rollover crash in Robertson County late Saturday night.

Driver survives rollover crash in Robertson Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Carmyn Gutierrez
The car left the roadway, rolled and landed on its side in the front yard of a home, Smokey Barn News reports.

News

Police search for hit-and-run suspects

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

News

Boat catches fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.

Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carmyn Gutierrez
The boat had become fully engulfed in flames and was headed toward the marina and hundreds of other boats.

News

Hit and run suspects

Metro police searching for suspects in connection to hit-and-run that left one man hospitalized

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Danica Sauter
Traffic Unit Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a hit-and-run driver as well as two other occupants of a stolen 2011 Subaru Legacy that critically injured a man on Elm Hill Pike Wednesday.

News

Tennessee can enforce gender-affirming care ban

Tennessee can enforce gender-affirming care ban

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

Elderly woman dies in house fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

Police investigate self-defense claim in shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

Police: self-defense claim in gas station shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|