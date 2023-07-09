Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say a shooting in downtown Cleveland sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 6th Street. She said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Ciaccia also confirmed nine people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, WOIO reports. Their conditions are unknown, but Ciaccia confirmed there are no current fatalities.

Police said there have been no arrests in this shooting.

WOIO reached out to Cleveland Police and Cleveland EMS for more details.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro Police investigate self-defense claim in double homicide at fast food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Metro Police investigating self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
Newborn weights over 13 pounds
Murfreesboro mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.
A low-end severe threat is in place for areas south of I-40
First Alert Forecast: More rain today south of I-40
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head