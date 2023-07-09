Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong — places where Catholics are a small minority.

The pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on Sept. 30.

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, like Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy.

The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican’s top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro Police investigate self-defense claim in double homicide at fast food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Metro Police investigating self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
Newborn weights over 13 pounds
Murfreesboro mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

Latest News

A low-end severe threat is in place for areas south of I-40
First Alert Forecast: More rain today south of I-40
Police said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people early Sunday morning in the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head