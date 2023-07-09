Murfreesboro police investigate self-defense claim in double homicide at fast-food restaurant

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened outside of a Cook Out in Murfreesboro Saturday morning.

Murfreesboro Police said that a 21-year-old shooter involved in the double fatal shooting claimed he was protecting himself when he shot two men he said were assaulting him as he sat in the backseat of a car in the drive-thru.

Two men were shot and killed at around 1 a.m. following an altercation outside the restaurant’s parking lot on Memorial Boulevard, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Officers found 31-year-old Tony Fuller with a single gunshot wound, along with his 18-year-old brother, Jacob Hawkins. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene. Hawkins was also shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Bob Miller lives nearby and said this violent situation has reminded him to stay vigilant.

“It’s just scary. My wife always says, ‘Make sure the doors are locked,” Miller said. “I live on the other side of 24, but it could have been over there, you know?”

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that Fuller and Hawkins first approached the car, with the shooter inside, at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Rutherford Boulevard. The driver quickly left the scene to get away from them, police said. According to the investigation, the brothers spotted the same car in the Cook Out drive-thru line. Fuller and Hawkins allegedly approached the car and the three men began to argue, police said.

The brothers then allegedly began assaulting the 21-year-old as he sat in the backseat, police said. That’s when he took out his gun and fired, striking them both and claimed self-defense, police said.

The shooter was one of those who called 911 to report the shooting.

Police said the motive for what started the fight and fatal shooting is still unclear.

“There were several bystanders, who didn’t know any of those involved, who voluntarily told detectives what they witnessed, and some provided video,” said Criminal Investigations Division Crimes Against Persons Unit Lieutenant James Abbott, “The witnesses’ account is consistent with the shooter’s claims and with the evidence we collected at the scene.”

No charges were filed against the shooter at this time pending further investigation.

