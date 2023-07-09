Metro Police searching for suspects in connection to hit-and-run that left one man hospitalized

The suspects were spotted on surveillance photos.
Hit and run suspects
Hit and run suspects(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic Unit Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they are searching for a hit-and-run driver as well as two other occupants of a stolen 2011 Subaru Legacy that critically injured a man on Elm Hill Pike Wednesday.

The suspected driver and two people, believed to be the occupants of the stolen car, were spotted on surveillance photos.

The man who was hit, David Dodds, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on those involved in this hit and run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

