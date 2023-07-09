First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Very Soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers eventually clear tonight leaving us with a sunny start to the week

After showers move out, some areas of dense fog are possible tonight. (WSMV)

Moderate to at times heavy rainfall will continue for the majority of the evening but eventually clears out close to midnight. Patchy dense fog could develop in some areas due to lingering moisture. Be mindful of this for the morning commute.

Have you been needing a day of dry weather and sunshine? You’ll get at least 2 in a row! Monday and Tuesday will feature bright sunny skies. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 80s while lower 90s return to the forecast for Tuesday. Both of these days will feature lower humidity.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with some folks hitting highs in the middle 90s. Most of the day is dry, but storms are possible late in the evening and overnight.

Thursday through the weekend looks unsettled. Each day will feature a chance of showers and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. A front will stall out to our west bringing this unsettled pattern back to the forecast as well as very humid conditions. Highs will be in the lower 90s those 4 days.

