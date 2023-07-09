First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Very Soon

Showers eventually clear tonight leaving us with a sunny start to the week
After an unsettled weekend, a sunny day is finally in the forecast to start the week.
After an unsettled weekend, a sunny day is finally in the forecast to start the week.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers eventually clear tonight leaving us with a sunny start to the week

After showers move out, some areas of dense fog are possible tonight.
After showers move out, some areas of dense fog are possible tonight.(WSMV)

Moderate to at times heavy rainfall will continue for the majority of the evening but eventually clears out close to midnight. Patchy dense fog could develop in some areas due to lingering moisture. Be mindful of this for the morning commute.

Have you been needing a day of dry weather and sunshine? You’ll get at least 2 in a row! Monday and Tuesday will feature bright sunny skies. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 80s while lower 90s return to the forecast for Tuesday. Both of these days will feature lower humidity.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with some folks hitting highs in the middle 90s. Most of the day is dry, but storms are possible late in the evening and overnight.

Thursday through the weekend looks unsettled. Each day will feature a chance of showers and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. A front will stall out to our west bringing this unsettled pattern back to the forecast as well as very humid conditions. Highs will be in the lower 90s those 4 days.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide at fast-food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Police investigate self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
Newborn weights over 13 pounds
Murfreesboro mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

Latest News

Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Report: Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
A driver survived a rollover crash in Robertson County late Saturday night.
Driver survives rollover crash in Robertson Co.