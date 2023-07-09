Driver survives rollover crash in Robertson Co.

The car left the roadway, rolled and landed on its side in the front yard of a home, Smokey Barn News reports.
A driver survived a rollover crash in Robertson County late Saturday night.
A driver survived a rollover crash in Robertson County late Saturday night.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver survived a rollover crash in Greenbrier Saturday night, Smokey Barn News (SBN) reports.

The crash was reported at 10:15 p.m. at Mt. Sharon Road. Officials told SBN that, for reasons unknown, the driver left the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll and land on its side in the front yard of a home.

The driver escaped the crash with non-critical injuries and was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been released.

