Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina

SILVER POINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it drifted toward the marina.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. to the Edgar Evins Marina, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. When they arrived, crews discovered a boat fully engulfed in flames.

DCFD said the boat began floating back toward the marina, threatening the structure. The burning vessel eventually drifted into one of the marina’s piers and caught four nearby boats on fire. Crews were able to evacuate the pier and remove the burning boat from the marina before the flames could cause further damage.

One person was on board the boat that first caught fire, but they escaped with minimal injuries.

The four boats exposed to the flames received minor exterior damage. The boat that was engulfed in flames was secured and awaited recovery.

