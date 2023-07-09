Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina

The boat had become fully engulfed in flames and was headed toward the marina and hundreds of other boats.
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.(DeKalb County Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER POINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it drifted toward the marina.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. to the Edgar Evins Marina, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. When they arrived, crews discovered a boat fully engulfed in flames.

A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it...
A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it drifted toward the marina.(DeKalb County Fire Department)

DCFD said the boat began floating back toward the marina, threatening the structure. The burning vessel eventually drifted into one of the marina’s piers and caught four nearby boats on fire. Crews were able to evacuate the pier and remove the burning boat from the marina before the flames could cause further damage.

One person was on board the boat that first caught fire, but they escaped with minimal injuries.

The four boats exposed to the flames received minor exterior damage. The boat that was engulfed in flames was secured and awaited recovery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro police investigate self-defense claim in double homicide at fast-food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Metro Police investigating self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
Newborn weights over 13 pounds
Murfreesboro mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

Latest News

Hit and run suspects
Metro Police searching for suspects in connection to hit-and-run that left one man hospitalized
Tennessee can enforce gender-affirming care ban
Tennessee can enforce gender-affirming care ban
Elderly woman dies in house fire
Police investigate self-defense claim in shooting